Suicide of farmer due to delay in change of survey number: Collector says deceased does not own any land

April 20, 2022 16:18 IST

Ikkurthi Anjaneyulu came to Guntur and during the felicitation to volunteers on April 7, took out a pesticide bottle stating that he will commit suicide, if his problem not solved immediately.

District Collector M. Venugopal Reddy has clarified that Ikkurthi Anjaneyulu, who committed suicide on April 18, has no land at Balusupadu village in Pedakurapadu mandal and added that reports which appeared in a section of media linking his death to alleged inaction by the Revenue Department for change of survey number 7G in Pattadar Pass Books against a 0.56 acre of land are absolutely baseless.

Mr. Anjaneyulu, has no land in Balusupadu village and the land actually belonged to Ambati Bapaiah, son of Veeraiah who is the maternal uncle and nephew of the deceased, said the collector.

Mr. Bapaiah has filed an application before the Tahsildar, Pedakurapadu for change of Survey. No. 7G against to an extent of Ac. 0.56 cents situated in Balusupadu Village of Pedakurapadu Mandal in his Pattadar Pass Books, said Mr. Reddy.

The Tahsildar, has initiated a process and notices in prescribed format form -5 were issued to all the interested persons.

Finally, the proceedings were issued by the Tahsildar, Pedakurapadu for correction of extents in Sy. Nos. 7/D and 7/E based on the Survey as requested by the applicant. Further, the Tahsildar, Pedakurapadu has submitted proposals to the Revenue Divisional Officer, Guntur vide Rc.No. 58/2022-B, on February 22, 2022 and the Revenue Divisional officer, Guntur has forwarded the same with his recommendations vide Rc.No. 996/2022-A, on March 23, 2022 which was received by Collector’s Office on March 29, 2022, said the collector.

However, the work relating to segregation of files among the new districts formed has been taken up. The issue has been transferred to the newly formed Palnadu District.

Mr. Anjaneyulu came to Guntur and during the felicitation to volunteers on April 7, took out a pesticide bottle stating that he will commit suicide, if his problem not solved immediately. The Collector has interacted with Mr. Anjaneyulu and issued instructions to resolve the issue immediately.

The file has been transmitted to the Joint Collector, Palnadu district vide Lr. Rc.No. 934/2022-D2, on April 12 for taking further necessary action, as the service request is to be approved in the Joint Collector login of Palnadu District in Webland portal. Though matter is under consideration by the authorities concerned and assurance given to the deceased, the individual has committed suicide on April 18 in Jonnalagadda Village at his residence.

Preliminary inquiry by Tahsildar, Guntur East Mandal, revealed Mr. Anjaneyulu has borrowed more than ₹35 lakh for cultivation of Agricultural Land for an extent of 22 acres under lease in Jonnalagadda Village of Guntur District and also in Balsusupadu Village of Pedakurapadu Mandal of Palnadu District.