Suicide note, gadgets of victim helped in conviction of accused in POCSO case, says CP

April 27, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The 13-year-old girl noted details of the harassment she had faced from the accused on her mobile and tab

The Hindu Bureau

Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata speaking at a press conference in Vijayawada on  Thursday. | Photo Credit: RAO GN

NTR district Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata said that the suicide note and the electronic devices of the 13-year-old victim played a key role in the conviction of the accused in the sensational case of suicide abetted by Vinod Kumar Jain (50), a former leader of the Telugu Desam Party.

At a press conference held in Vijayawada on Thursday, Mr. Kanthi Rana appreciated all the investigation officers and the public prosecution team for their efforts that led to the quick delivery of justice.

Mr. Rana said that apart from the suicide note, the victim also noted details of the harassment she had faced from the accused on her mobile and tab. “The suicide note and the gadgets were examined by the forensic laboratory before producing them before the court as evidence,” he said.

On Wednesday, the POCSO Court special judge S. Rajini in Vijayawada sentenced Vinod Kumar Jain to rigorous imprisonment for life and imposed a fine of ₹3 lakh on him.

Vinod, who contested as a corporator in the 2019 VMC election, was charged with sexually harassing and abetting the girl who resided in his apartment complex to suicide on January 29, 2022. He was convicted of sexually harassing the girl for about two months, following which she jumped off her apartment building.

CONNECT WITH US