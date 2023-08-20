Suicide by four farmers in a single day a matter of serious concern: Chandrababu Naidu 

August 20, 2023 12:40 pm | Updated 12:40 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

TDP national president and former CM N. Chandrababu Naidu said in a press release that farmers in the State were in deep distress, requiring the government’s intervention, not an empty rhetoric.

He said the alleged suicide of four farmers in the erstwhile Kurnool district on August 19 alone reflected the crisis plaguing the agriculture sector and observed that wherever he was going, farmers were pouring out their woes.

Mr. Naidu demanded that the government should pay urgent attention to the farmers’ plight, lest the crisis faced by them should aggravate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government should ensure that the farmers get remunerative prices for their produce, and give them subsidies as per the commitment given to them from time to time.

Suicide by four farmers in a single day was a serious matter, which the government can ill-afford to take lightly.

The government should deliver its promises to farmers, especially the tenant farmers, so that their problems could be mitigated, Mr. Naidu added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.