Suicide by four farmers in a single day a matter of serious concern: Chandrababu Naidu 

August 20, 2023 12:40 pm | Updated 12:40 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Naidu demanded that the government should pay urgent attention to the farmers’ plight

V Raghavendra
Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu said the alleged suicide of four farmers in the erstwhile Kurnool district on August 19 alone reflected the crisis plaguing the agriculture sector. File | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

TDP national president and former CM N. Chandrababu Naidu said in a press release that farmers in the State were in deep distress, requiring the government’s intervention, not an empty rhetoric. 

He said the alleged suicide of four farmers in the erstwhile Kurnool district on August 19 alone reflected the crisis plaguing the agriculture sector and observed that wherever he was going, farmers were pouring out their woes. 

Mr. Naidu demanded that the government should pay urgent attention to the farmers’ plight, lest the crisis faced by them should aggravate. 

The government should ensure that the farmers get remunerative prices  for their produce, and give them subsidies as per the commitment given to them from time to time.

Suicide by four farmers in a single day was a serious matter, which the government can ill-afford to take lightly.  

The government should deliver its promises to farmers, especially the tenant farmers, so that their problems could be mitigated, Mr. Naidu added.

