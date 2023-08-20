HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Suicide by four farmers in a single day a matter of serious concern: Chandrababu Naidu 

Naidu demanded that the government should pay urgent attention to the farmers’ plight

August 20, 2023 12:40 pm | Updated 12:40 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu said the alleged suicide of four farmers in the erstwhile Kurnool district on August 19 alone reflected the crisis plaguing the agriculture sector. File

Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu said the alleged suicide of four farmers in the erstwhile Kurnool district on August 19 alone reflected the crisis plaguing the agriculture sector. File | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

TDP national president and former CM N. Chandrababu Naidu said in a press release that farmers in the State were in deep distress, requiring the government’s intervention, not an empty rhetoric. 

He said the alleged suicide of four farmers in the erstwhile Kurnool district on August 19 alone reflected the crisis plaguing the agriculture sector and observed that wherever he was going, farmers were pouring out their woes. 

Mr. Naidu demanded that the government should pay urgent attention to the farmers’ plight, lest the crisis faced by them should aggravate. 

The government should ensure that the farmers get remunerative prices  for their produce, and give them subsidies as per the commitment given to them from time to time.

Suicide by four farmers in a single day was a serious matter, which the government can ill-afford to take lightly.  

The government should deliver its promises to farmers, especially the tenant farmers, so that their problems could be mitigated, Mr. Naidu added.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / suicide / Agriculture

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.