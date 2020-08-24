Andhra Pradesh

‘Suicide bid’ by woman, 2 daughters

A 35-year-old woman reportedly attempted suicide in a pact with her two daughters after her husband died of COVID-19, on Sunday evening.

However, both daughters, aged around 19 and 13, are said to be out of danger, while the mother, Sivalakshmi, is undergoing treatment at the King George Hospital.

According to MR Peta Police Station SHO Somasekhar, the husband, P. Ramesh Kumar (45), who ran a small business at Prakashraopeta, died of COVID-19 on Sunday morning. After hearing the news, the three attempted to end their lives by drinking a sanitiser liquid and were admitted to the KGH.

