Suggestions sought from Aarogyasri hospitals on revision of terms

Bringing more hospitals under network, advisory and disciplinary panels among proposals being made

The Aarogyasri Network Hospitals Association of Andhra Pradesh (ANHAAP) has urged all the 585 affiliated hospitals to submit their suggestions and proposals before July 5 as the government is expected to consider them before taking a decision over the upward revision of package rates.

In view of a steep increase in maintenance cost, salaries of doctors, staff and others, the ANHAAP has already urged the government to enhance the package charges for various operations taken up under the flagship programme.

ANHAAP president B. Narendra Reddy and vice-president K. Tirumala Prasad and other representatives have already held discussions with the Principal Secretary, Health, Anil Kumar Singhal and Aarogyasri Trust CEO Mallikarjun over the issue. On their suggestion, the association executive body members have been touring all the districts to elicit the opinions of the hospitals located in cities, district and mandal headquarters.

A few medical experts have proposed grading of hospitals and differential packages based on their location and infrastructure, super speciality facilities and salary structure of doctors and staff. Some have felt that it would not be feasible since it could lead to an unhealthy pressure on the government for better grading. However, there is a consensus among them to have Aarogyasri recognition for more hospitals.

There is a suggestion for recognition for single-speciality hospitals with 20 beds. Currently, the government extends Aarogyasri recognition for 50-bedded hospitals.

“Apart from the package rates issue, we are requesting the government to appoint disciplinary and advisory committees in all the districts. Attacks on hospitals and doctors should be viewed seriously. A high-level authority has to be constituted at the State level also since it is necessary to have a healthy interaction between hospitals and government over new policies, rules and regulations,” Dr. B. Narendra Reddy tells The Hindu.

Single window

Dr. Tirumala Prasad says that an effective single-window system is needed to get permissions and renewals from various departments such as Medical and Health, Labour, Fire Safety and civic bodies. “The hospitals can function better when regular administrative procedures are simplified,” he opines.

The tour of the executive body will continue in the North Andhra region for a couple of days to take the opinions of the experts on the issues of health industry and preparedness to handle the so-called third wave of coronavirus, he says.