Andhra Pradesh: Sugarcane farmers anxiously await dues in Parvatipuram

Hundreds of sugarcane farmers are yet to receive their dues, although an amount of around ₹20 crore is said to be ready with the government authorities.

According to sources, vacant lands of NCS Sugars at Lachayyapeta in Sitanagaram mandal were auctioned long ago, and the bidder had also deposited the money with government authorities. The sugar factory, which was unable to pay the dues of the workers, had allowed auction of its vacant lands to ensure that the farmers were paid their dues.

Consequently, hundreds of farmers are now awaiting their dues — for the supply of sugarcane as well as transport — from the government, it is learnt.

Jana Sena Party leaders Babu Paluru, Vangala Dalinaidu, and Chandaka Anil have been holding protests demanding the payment of dues to the farmers. They submitted a memorandum to Parvatipuram Collector Nishant Kumar seeking timely justice for the farmers.

Mr. Babu Paluru said that the State government should not divert funds fetched through the sale of lands, which was done after several rounds of negotiations in the last few years. The officials reportedly assured the JSP leaders that the payments would be disbursed after the details of all the farmers are compiled.

Meanwhile, NCS Sugars director Narayanam Srinivas urged the State government not to deduct part of the money as per the Revenue Recovery Act as it would lead to deduction in the payment of dues to the farmers. The State government reportedly can hold around 10% of amount as per the RR Act. “In spite of huge losses, we continued crushing of sugarcane to protect the farmers’ interests. We agreed for land auction only to clear their dues. The government is requested to disburse the entire amount fetched through auction instead of remitting 10% of the money into its treasury,” said Mr. Srinivas.