Sufficient funds available for Jal Jeevan Mission works, says Minister Buggana

November 18, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - KURNOOL

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, on Saturday, said that sufficient funds were available under the Jal Jeevan Mission and bills would be cleared immediately for the works taken up under various schemes.

He said that the local public representatives should take the initiative to get the interested parties and contractors to participate in the tenders for the Jal Jeevan Mission works. “In case the contractors do not come forward in the villages, the Collectors can take steps to provide opportunities to the members of self-help societies,” Mr. Reddy said.

The Minister said drought mandals would be announced considering key factors such as rainfall records, soil moisture, etc. He said that proposals were sent to the government to declare all the affected mandals in the two districts of Kurnool and Nandyal as drought-hit in the second list.

The district in-charge Minister, speaking at the Zilla Parishad general body meeting held at the ZP meeting hall, revealed that 200 cusecs of water are being taken daily from the Gajuladinne Project low-level canal (LLC) and that 3 TMC of water will be stored in the project.

Regarding the grant of houses at Allagadda and Atmakuru areas and the allegations of ZPTCs stating that the layouts were far away from the habitations, the Minister directed the housing authorities to re-examine the layouts along with the tehsildars.

The meeting, conducted by ZP chairman Errabotula Papireddy on the issues of rural water supply, sanitation, agriculture, and housing construction, was also attended by the Collectors of Kurnool and Nandyal districts, and ZPTC members.