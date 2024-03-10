GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Suffering and misery of people of Andhra Pradesh will end soon, says Pawan Kalyan

The fundamental purpose of the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance is to give hope, stability and prosperity to the people of the State, says the Jana Sena president

March 10, 2024 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan | Photo Credit: File Photo

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan, in a message posted on social media platform ‘X’, has said that the ‘misery and suffering’ of the people of Andhra Pradesh are about to come to an end under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the BJP-TDP-JSP alliance. 

Andhra Pradesh went through socio-economic and political turmoil due to bifurcation followed by ‘policy terrorism’ and corruption, plundering of natural resources, liquor mafia, desecration of temples, making the TTD as an ‘ATM’, coercion and physical assaults on opposition leaders, abuse of the judiciary, intimidation of businessmen and industrialists, smuggling of red sanders, missing of 30,000-plus women, atrocities on Dalits, etc during the half-a-decade tenure of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government.

“All these are set to become a thing of the past as the BJP, TDP and JSP have joined hands to defeat the YSRCP,” he said, while thanking Mr. Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J.P. Nadda for making the JSP and TDP constituents of the NDA.

“The fundamental purpose of the alliance is to give hope, stability and prosperity to the people of Andhra Pradesh,” said Mr. Pawan Kalyan, and asserted that the three parties would work as ‘responsible stakeholders’ to achieve the stated objectives.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / state politics

