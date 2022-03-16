Andhra Pradesh

Sudhakar Reddy appointed APPSC member

Nimmakayala Sudhakar Reddy has been appointed member of the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC). A G.O. signed by Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma was released to this effect on Wednesday. Mr. Reddy is a native of Payasampalli village under V.N. Palli mandal of Kadapa district.


