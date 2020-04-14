Sudden spurt in COVID-19 positive cases in Kurnool and Anantapur districts in A.P.

There has been a sudden spurt in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in Kurnool and Anantapur districts with Kurnool reporting seven new positive cases, and Anantapur two between 7 p.m. on Monday and 10 a.m. on Tuesday. With this the total number of positive cases has gone up to 92 in Kurnool with one death, and to 17 in Anantapur with two deaths (15 active cases).

Possible local transmission

Yet another error of judgment due to the deceptive nature of the disease led to a physician in Anantapur Government General Hospital turn COVID-19 positive. A Mandal Revenue Officer (Tahsildar) of Rolla, who was in the forefront of serving the people in the difficult times of the pandemic, too fell victim to the virus and tested positive. This is seen as local transmission from Hindupur.

While the number of samples tested, and how many have been found negatives is not known in Anantapur as the administration did not release those figures, in Kurnool, out of 81 samples for which results came up to 11 a.m, 73 have tested negative and eight positive.

With new positive cases emerging from new areas in both the districts, the number of Red Zones -where containment operations are on - has gone up, and police personnel have barricaded new areas in Anantapur city and Rolla mandal based on advance information.