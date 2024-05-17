Sudden downpour brings respite from summer heat in Nellore, Prakasam

IMD predicts thunderstorms, lightening and strong gusty winds at isolated places over South Coastal and Rayalaseema districts in the next four days

A sudden downpour on Thursday morning brought respite from the scorching summer heat for the people of Nellore and Prakasam districts. Several places in the two districts received continuous rain for 2-3 hours during the day.

“Every year, Nellore receives rainfall between October and December due to the northeast monsoon. Now, during this pre-monsoon period, the district is expected to receive thunderstorms, heavy rainfall and winds of less intensity,” Sagili Karuna Sagar, scientist at Amaravati Met centre, told The Hindu.

Mr. Sagar said that thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and strong gusty winds blowing at 40-50 mph are likely at isolated places over South Coastal and Rayalaseema districts on Friday and Saturday. The speed of the gusty winds, however, is likely to reduce to 30-40 kmph on Sunday and Monday, he added.

According to the IMD, the southwest monsoon is very likely to advance into the South Andaman Sea, some parts of the Southeast Bay of Bengal, and the Nicobar Islands around Sunday. The trough from south interior Karnataka to east Vidarbha at 0.9 km above mean sea level has become less marked, and lower tropospheric southeasterly winds will prevail in Andhra Pradesh from Sunday onwards.