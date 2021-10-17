Sudarshan Bharat Parikrama rally by NSG commandos reach city

The “Sudarshan Bharat Parikrama” rally taken up by 47 National Security Guard (NSG) commandos to celebrate “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence reached the city on Saturday.

The rally of 15 Tata Dark Harrier sport utility vehicles (SUVs) is set to pass through18 prominent cities covering 7,500 km in less than a month and had arrived in the city from Visakhapatnam.

Earlier, the rally passed through the cities of Delhi, Agra, Lucknow, Varanasi, Gaya, Jamshedpur, Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar and Behrampur. The rally left for Hyderabad later and will continue to make pitstops at TML dealerships on the way, according to a release.

The rally was flagged off at the Red Fort in New Delhi it will further touch the cities of Ongole, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hubli, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Jaipur, celebrating the dedication and perseverance of the nation’s protectors. Visiting war memorials and monuments was one of the important aspects of the tour.