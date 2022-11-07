Sudanese national among seven arrested for ‘peddling’ drugs in Chittoor of Andhra Pradesh, 34 gram MDMA seized

Special party has been formed to trace two more absconding members of the gang; Shaloofa hailing from Khartoum City in Sudan arrived in Bengaluru in 2013 for pursuing a BCA course

K. Umashanker CHITTOOR
November 07, 2022 18:48 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Superintendent of Police Y. Rishant Reddy producing the accused and the seized drugs before the media in Chittoor on Monday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chittoor sub-division police on October 6 (Sunday) night arrested seven persons including a Sudanese national on charges of operating a gang involved in selling MDMA (3,4-methylenedioxy-methamphetamine), a synthetic drug, in and around Chittoor. The police also seized 34 grams of the drug worth ₹2 lakh from the possession of the accused.

Acting on reliable information about the movements of the gang, a special party arrested the gang members when they were selling the drug to some youth at Iruvaram on the outskirts of the city, Superintendent of Police Y. Rishant Reddy and Deputy SP (Law and Order) N. Sudhakar Reddy told the media on October 7 (Monday).

The police said that two more members of the gang escaped into the fields and that a special party had launched a search for them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused have been identified as K. Siraj (37), Ahmed Omar Ahmed Saeed alias Shaloofa (28) hailing from Khartoum City in Sudan (currently living in Bengaluru), K. Suresh (25), Jayashankar (32), C. Pratap (26), S. Teja Kumar (22), Venkatesh, Mohan, and Murali.

Mr. Rishant Reddy said that Siraj, a resident from Aragonda village near Chittoor, allegedly made his acquaintance with Shaloofa who had been peddling drugs. Addicted to drugs, Siraj joined hands with Shaloofa and started selling the drugs in and around Chittoor to make easy money. Siraj had reportedly lured many youth, saying that he would get them some special drugs which would help build muscles quickly, he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

On October 6 night, Shaloofa arrived in Chittoor from Bengaluru along with a consignment of drugs and met the gang members on the city outskirts.

The police said that Shaloofa arrived in India for pursuing a BCA programme in Bengaluru in 2013. Later, he extended the visa and has been living in Bengaluru since then. He used to procure drugs from some ‘unknown persons’ in the Kammana Halli area of Bengaluru, the police said.

A case has been registered and the accused have been remanded. A detailed probe has been launched into the case, the SP added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Tirupati
narcotics & drug trafficking

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app