Sudanese national among seven arrested for ‘peddling’ drugs in Chittoor of Andhra Pradesh, 34 gram MDMA seized

Special party has been formed to trace two more absconding members of the gang; Shaloofa hailing from Khartoum City in Sudan arrived in Bengaluru in 2013 for pursuing a BCA course

Superintendent of Police Y. Rishant Reddy producing the accused and the seized drugs before the media in Chittoor on Monday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Special party has been formed to trace two more absconding members of the gang; Shaloofa hailing from Khartoum City in Sudan arrived in Bengaluru in 2013 for pursuing a BCA course

The Chittoor sub-division police on October 6 (Sunday) night arrested seven persons including a Sudanese national on charges of operating a gang involved in selling MDMA (3,4-methylenedioxy-methamphetamine), a synthetic drug, in and around Chittoor. The police also seized 34 grams of the drug worth ₹2 lakh from the possession of the accused.

Acting on reliable information about the movements of the gang, a special party arrested the gang members when they were selling the drug to some youth at Iruvaram on the outskirts of the city, Superintendent of Police Y. Rishant Reddy and Deputy SP (Law and Order) N. Sudhakar Reddy told the media on October 7 (Monday).

The police said that two more members of the gang escaped into the fields and that a special party had launched a search for them.

The accused have been identified as K. Siraj (37), Ahmed Omar Ahmed Saeed alias Shaloofa (28) hailing from Khartoum City in Sudan (currently living in Bengaluru), K. Suresh (25), Jayashankar (32), C. Pratap (26), S. Teja Kumar (22), Venkatesh, Mohan, and Murali.

Mr. Rishant Reddy said that Siraj, a resident from Aragonda village near Chittoor, allegedly made his acquaintance with Shaloofa who had been peddling drugs. Addicted to drugs, Siraj joined hands with Shaloofa and started selling the drugs in and around Chittoor to make easy money. Siraj had reportedly lured many youth, saying that he would get them some special drugs which would help build muscles quickly, he said.

On October 6 night, Shaloofa arrived in Chittoor from Bengaluru along with a consignment of drugs and met the gang members on the city outskirts.

The police said that Shaloofa arrived in India for pursuing a BCA programme in Bengaluru in 2013. Later, he extended the visa and has been living in Bengaluru since then. He used to procure drugs from some ‘unknown persons’ in the Kammana Halli area of Bengaluru, the police said.

A case has been registered and the accused have been remanded. A detailed probe has been launched into the case, the SP added.