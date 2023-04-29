ADVERTISEMENT

Suchitra Ella, Krishna Ella to be conferred Kodela awards on May 2

April 29, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Kodela Mitra Mandali members G. Punnaiah Chowdary, Yarra Nageswara Rao, D. Srinivasa Rao, Korrapati Rama Rao and Rajendra Madala addressing a press conference in Guntur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

The awards instituted in the name of A.P. Assembly former Speaker and TDP leader Kodela Siva Prasada Rao will be conferred on Dr. Suchitra K. Ella, Dr. Krishna Ella, Dr. A. Gopala Krishna Gokale and actor Dr. Brahmanandam in Guntur on May 2. 

At a press conference here in Guntur on Saturday, Kodela Siva Prasada Rao Mitra Mandali members G. Punnaiah Chowdary, Yarra Nageswara Rao, D. Srinivasa Rao, Korrapati Rama Rao and Rajendra Madala announced the details of the event.

They said that on the occasion of the 75th birth anniversary of Mr. Siva Prasada Rao, they would be conferring the awards on these personalities, who did exemplary work in their fields. Chief guest of the event would be former vice president of India M. Venkaiah Naidu, they said.

