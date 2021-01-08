Sucharitha sees a conspiracy to downplay achievements in State

‘Opposition out to besmirch YSRCP government with concocted narratives’

Toeing the line taken by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in his inaugural address delivered virtually at the 63rd AP State Police Duty Meet here four days ago, Home Minister M. Sucharitha also saw a conspiracy to downplay the achievements of the State.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the closing ceremony of the meet here on Thursday, Ms. Sucharitha pointed out that every incident in the series of razing of religious structures, or disfiguring of idols, coincided with the launch of a welfare scheme by the government.

The Opposition was out to besmirch the YSRCP regime with baseless and concocted narratives.

“It is a conspiracy to eclipse the schemes and show the government in poor light. We will definitely hit back by taking stringent action against the culprits,” she said.

Criticising the opposition for “unnecessarily” blaming the government, she wondered how a government could function on the basis of faith.

“All castes and religions are equal to us. Our government was formed with the blessings of people of all faiths,” she reiterated.

Ms. Sucharitha said the government had prepared a new chariot at Antarvedi in place of the one that was gutted. The Home Minister also recalled that the government had decided to take up reconstruction of the religious structures razed by the previous government during the Krishna Pushkarams.

Overall champ

Meanwhile, the Anantapur range bagged the ‘Overall Championship’ and received the trophy from the hands of Ms. Sucharitha.

Following are the winners and runners-up in the competitions conducted under various categories at the State-level event: Scientific aids to investigation – Eluru range and Anantapur; Professional photography – Vijayawada city and Kurnool range; Videography – Kurnool range and OCTOPUS; Computer awareness – Technical services and CID; Dog squad – Intelligence and Anantapur; Anti-sabotage check – ISW Vijayawada and OCTOPUS; Best dog ‘True Blue K9 Star’ medal/rolling trophy – ‘Tyson’ (Intelligence).