Sucharita warns private hospitals

GUNTUR

24 July 2020 23:12 IST

Minister for Home and Disaster Management M. Sucharita has warned that the State government will take stringent action against the private hospitals that are turning away patients.

The Home Minister said at a media conference here on Friday that it came to the notice of the State government that some hospitals are not admitting patients citing medical expenses.

Since the COVID-19 treatment comes under the Arogyasri scheme, the State government has fixed charges of medical treatment. In Guntur, priority is given to treatment of COVID-19 patients and the GGH has been converted into a State COVID hospital.

Advertising

Advertising

"I appeal to everyone to wear a mask, follow physical distancing norms and use sanitisers. Still some people are not using masks and this can turn out to be a serious thing,’’ said the Minister.

Grim situation

A grim situation prevails in Guntur district after the number of COVID-19 positive cases crossed 10,000. The rapid case load also means that the district administration faces the daunting task of providing medical support to the persons tested positive, and their primary and secondary contacts.

Admitting that the situation was alarming, Ms. Sucharita said: "The 11 private hospitals and nine hospitals empanelled under Arogyasri are now offering treatment with a combined bed strength of 3,700." On Friday, the district administration issued orders bringing 12 other hospitals into the COVID-19 fold.

In addition to the existing beds, the district administration is planning to add 4,500 more beds in other towns.



Reply

Forward

VS