Sucharita slams TDP for remarks against State govt.

State Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita has said the government is keen on decentralising development, but not shifting the capital, as being campaigned by the Opposition.
Addressing the media in Hyderabad on Wednesday, Ms. Sucharita said the Leader of the Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu, who had insulted the Dalit community earlier, was trying to blame the government in some incidents.
She dared the Telugu Desam MLAs to resign to their posts before criticising the government on the capital issue.
What Mr. Naidu had done when former Minister Adinarayana Reddy and former chief whip Chintamaneni Prabhakar insulted Dalits, she questioned, and clarified that the government responded promptly and suspended Kasibugga CI who allegedly kicked a Dalit person with leg.
The government acted swiftly with regard to the incidents reported in East Godavari and Prakasam districts and took action against the officers, she claimed.
Stating that friendly policing was being implemented in Andhra Pradesh, the Home Minister said that dowry deaths and other crimes have come down in the State, and asked the police to maintain restraint.
