Sucharita set to create history

Mekathoti Sucharita, MLA from Prathipadu Assembly constituency, is set to create history by becoming the first woman Minister from the Scheduled Caste (SC) community from the district.

She also earns the distinction of being inducted into the Cabinet, an honour which has eluded the district for 20 years, after S. Aruna was given Health portfolio in 1999.

Other woman MLAs who had served as Ministers were Bhavanam Jayaprada, Epuri Seetharavamma and Nannapaneni Rajakumari.

Ms. Sucharita was elected as an MLA from Prathipadu (SC) segment for the first time in 2009.

After the formation of the YSRCP in March 2011, she was one of those MLAs who had resigned and contested in the by-elections in May 2012. Ms. Sucharita won by a majority of 17,500 votes in the by-elections.

Ms. Sucharita used to accompany Y.S. Vijaya Lakshmi in her numerous trips to New Delhi voicing protests against the bifurcation of the State.

In the elections held in 2014, she lost to Ravela Kishore Babu (TDP) and since then has been active in the party affairs.

In the elections in 2019, she defeated Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad.