Sucharita: plan to provide facilities for women staff in police stations

Home Minister M. Sucharita on Friday announced that an action plan has been prepared to provide basic facilities for women staff in all the police stations.

Ms. Sucharita, accompanied by Transport Minister Perni Nani and Fisheries Minister M. Venkata Ramana, inaugurated model police station here. The model police station was developed by spending₹1.4 crore with all the facilities including resting facility for the staff.

Addressing the gathering, Ms. Sucharita has accepted that many police stations do not have basic facilities required for the women staff who have been facing problems during special assignments. “The experiment of Mahila Mitra has been successful, particularly in the cities of Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada.

Each police station will have the Mahila Mitra, who will help the women in need to bring their issues into the notice of the respective police station, apart from helping the women in registering police complaints,” said Ms. Sucharita. Mr. Nani and Mr. Venkata Ramana have inaugurated different blocks in the model police station. Additional Director General of Police P.V. Sunil Kumar, Deputy Inspector General (Eluru Range) A.K. Khan, Krishna District Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranth Babu and Avanigadda Deputy Superintendent of Police M. Ramesh Reddy were among those present.