Sucharita hints at more steps for police welfare

The State government is according top priority to the welfare of the police personnel and their families, according to Minister for Home Mekathoti Sucharita. The Home Minister was inaugurating a medical camp for the police personnel here on Monday.

The camp was organised by AP IPS Officers Wives’ Welfare Association to mark National Doctor’s Day. Association president Shilloi Sawang, vice-president Pavani Tirumala Rao, secretary Seema Gupta, treasurer Yasodha and joint secretary Greeshma Kant were present. Over 400 police personnel were screened at the camp.

Describing the announcement of weekly offs for the police personnel by the State government as a revolutionary step, Ms. Sucharita hinted at initiating more such measures to ease burden on the police. They include recruitment of more staff, construction of separate toilets for women and improvement of facilities at police stations, the Home Minister added.

Aid assured

Ms. Shilloi Sawang, while highlighting the tremendous work pressure and stressful conditions under which the police personnel work, urged the latter to keep themselves fit by doing exercise daily. She assured the families of the police personnel of aid in medical emergencies.

Earlier, the Home Minister inaugurated a yoga and meditation hall constructed above the Police Gymnasium and planted saplings on the premises of police hospital.