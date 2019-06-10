Sucharita given a rousing welcome

Mekathoti Sucharita, the first woman Home Minister of the State after bifurcation, was accorded a rousing welcome by the party leaders and supporters as Guntur Urban SP Ch.Vijaya Rao greeted her.

Ms. Sucharita, who is among five ministers to be selected from SC community, is a native of Poondla village near Bapatla and completed her studies at Phirangipuram, where her father was practising as a doctor. She is married to Dayasagar, an IRS officer and Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai, and the couple have two children.

Her selection for the post of Home Minister, which came as a surprise, indicated the importance given to leaders from SC community in the new cabinet.

Speaking to media persons after being sworn is as minister, Ms. Sucharita vowed to maintain the highest standards of integrity and honesty in public life and thanked the Chief Minister, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, for reposing faith in her and promised that she would live up to the expectations.