Succour to A.P. flood victims: rise to the occasion or face action, Chief Minister Naidu warns officials and Ministers

Perturbed and visibly angry over complaints of flood relief not reaching the “last mile” despite the government pressing its entire machinery into service, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on September 3 (Tuesday) warned officials, and Cabinet colleagues too, that he would not spare anybody found wanting in discharging their duties and in reaching out to the people in distress.

Addressing the media prior to and after visiting the affected areas in Vijayawada, Mr. Naidu said, “Even if a Minister fails to perform, he or she will have to face the consequences.”

Probe against officers in VR

“The officials and Ministers have to meet the expectations. An officer at Jakkampudi has already been suspended,” he said.

Taking a serious note of certain officials placed in Vacancy Reserve (VR) not fulfilling their responsibilities effectively, Mr. Naidu said, “An enquiry is under way. If the complaints against them are found to be true, stern action will be taken against them.”

These “controversial officials” had been tasked with flood management duty. “Whether it is deliberate, unintentional mistake, or overlook will be examined. Notwithstanding these aspects, they are expected to discharge their duty to the best of their ability. But some of them seem to have no sense of humanity when people are in distress. The non-performing officials cannot escape stringent action,” the Chief Minister warned.

Mr. Naidu said it had come to the government’s notice that toll-free numbers were not functioning. “The previous government has paralysed the system for five years. The problem will be resolved by setting up a new control room system immediately,” he said.

Sabotage suspected

Suspecting a “possible sabotage” in the damage caused by boats that drifted and hit a crest gate of Prakasam Barrage, the Chief Minister said, “An inquiry will be ordered into the incident. A boat hit Gate No. 69 and damaged its counterweight. In the light of the Gudlavalleru and food-poisoning incidents witnessed in the recent past, the damage caused to the barrage gate gives rise to many suspicions.”

Naidu plea to Centre

Meanwhile, late in the night on September 2 (Monday), Mr. Naidu said he would request the Union Government to declare the floods in Andhra Pradesh a national calamity.

In a release on September 3, he said at least 17 people were killed in the rain-related incidents. The torrential rains and the subsequent floods, particularly in Vijayawada, were the “biggest disaster” he had ever witnessed in his political career.

“We had witnessed disasters such as extremely severe super cyclone Hudhud and Titli Cyclone. Compared with them, the human suffering and property loss this time is the biggest,” he added.

