Successive govts. did injustice to North Andhra, says BSP leader

Key issues to be raised at party meet in Vizag today

Bahujan Samaj Party State president B. Paramjyothy on Sunday alleged that the TDP and the YSR Congress Party governments had done maximum injustice to the North Andhra region.

He said that the party would discuss the issues of Parvatipuram, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam in the “Uttarandhra Bahujana Chaitanya Sabha’ to be held at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

While speaking at the meetings at Parvatipuram and Vizianagaram on Sunday, he said that over 10,000 BSP activists would participate in the public meeting and raise their voice against the injustice being meted to the downtrodden sections.

“In spite of having natural resources, including major rivers and mines, the areas remained underdeveloped. We will give a detailed report about the issues of the region to the BSP national coordinator Akash Anand and Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Goutam to raise them in the Parliament with the support of BSP MPs,” said Mr. Paramjyothy.

BSP State executive member Somu Rambabu also spoke at the meetings.