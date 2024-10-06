GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Successive governments reduced budget allocations for education sector in the country, alleges AIFRTE chairperson

‘Dominance of English language in education system indicates that the government is still following the British policies in the country’

Published - October 06, 2024 06:23 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

K Srinivasa Rao
All-India Federation of Right to Education chairman Jagmohan Singh speaking at the APTF meeting in Vizianagaram on Sunday.

All-India Federation of Right to Education chairman Jagmohan Singh speaking at the APTF meeting in Vizianagaram on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

All-India Forum for Right to Education(AIFRTE) chairperson Jagmohan Singh on Sunday alleged that the successive governments reduced budget allocations for education sector in the country although other countries were strengthening it. He formally launched 80th anniversary celebrations of Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Federation (Registered No.1938) in Vizianagaram. Speaking on the occasion, he said that dominance of English language in education system indicated that the government was still following the British policies in the country.

APTF opposes implementation of GO-117 on reapportionment of teaching staff in government schools

‘Scrap G.O. 117’

APTF State president G. Hrudayaraju and general secretary S. Chiranjeevi requested the government to strengthen primary education system and introduce Telugu medium since students would be able to understand lessons when they were taught in their mother tongue. APTF honorary president A. Sadashiva Rao and State vice-president D. Eswara Rao asked the government to scrap G.O. 117 immediately since it had led to closure of many schools and surrender of thousands of teacher posts.

Earlier, Vizianagaram Mayor Vempadapu Vijayalakshmi, MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao, APNGOs Association president K.V. Shiva Reddy, the Association’s general secretary Chowdary Purushottam Naidu and others spoke at the meeting. The conclave would continue on Monday and Tuesday.

