Successive governments have failed to check migration from Srikakulam, alleges Jana Sena Party

October 09, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Issues of unemployment and migration will be solved only if the JSP is voted to power, say party leaders

K Srinivasa Rao

Jana Sena Party activists during the Yuva Garjana programme in Srikakulam on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Jana Sena Party (JSP) leaders S. Vishwaksen and Gedela Chaitnya have alleged that the successive governments had failed to check the migration of people from Srikakulam district which was “blessed with natural resources” including four major rivers and 190-km-long coastline.

The JSP organised a ‘Yuva Garjana’ programme at Ramalaxmana Junction in Srikakulam on October 9 (Monday) to highlight the issues pertaining to unemployment in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vishwaksen said that lakhs of families were facing untold miseries as the youth had to migrate to different parts of the country for livelihood.

“The issues of unemployment and migration will be solved only if the JSP is voted to power,” the JSP leaders said and referred to how JSP president Pawan Kalyan had put a special focus on the issues of chronic kidney disease (CKD) in Uddanam region.

Mr. Gedela Chaitanya said those who had migrated to distant places were leading a “pathetic life” as they were getting meagre wages which were to be shared with their families back home.

JSP leaders Pedada Rammohana Rao, Dasari Raju and Kaniti Kiran also took part in the programme.

Crossword+

