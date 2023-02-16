Successive governments failed to ensure justice for North Andhra: MLC candidate

February 16, 2023 02:04 am | Updated February 15, 2023 11:53 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Industrialist Duppala Ravindra Babu who is contesting as an independent candidate in the ensuing Graduate MLC elections, alleged that successive governments had done maximum injustice to Srikakulam and other parts of North Andhra region which had 14 rivers and bountiful natural resources. Addressing a press conference here, he said that he would strive hard to raise the issues in the legislature if was elected.

He said that he was previously associated with Sikkolu Jala Sadhana Samithi which fought for the early completion of the Vamsadhara project. “My father Duppala Krishnamurthy dedicated his life to the development of the region by participating in farmers’ agitations. Drawing inspiration from him, I am contesting the elections,” he said.

Srikakulam Bar Association’s former president Sisthu Ramesh, and journalists Nalli Dharma Rao and N. Eswara Rao backed his candidature.