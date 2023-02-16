ADVERTISEMENT

Successive governments failed to ensure justice for North Andhra: MLC candidate

February 16, 2023 02:04 am | Updated February 15, 2023 11:53 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

He said that he was previously associated with Sikkolu Jala Sadhana Samithi which fought for the early completion of the Vamsadhara project

The Hindu Bureau

Industrialist Duppala Ravindra Babu who is contesting as an independent candidate in the ensuing Graduate MLC elections, alleged that successive governments had done maximum injustice to Srikakulam and other parts of North Andhra region which had 14 rivers and bountiful natural resources. Addressing a press conference here, he said that he would strive hard to raise the issues in the legislature if was elected.

He said that he was previously associated with Sikkolu Jala Sadhana Samithi which fought for the early completion of the Vamsadhara project. “My father Duppala Krishnamurthy dedicated his life to the development of the region by participating in farmers’ agitations. Drawing inspiration from him, I am contesting the elections,” he said.

Srikakulam Bar Association’s former president Sisthu Ramesh, and journalists Nalli Dharma Rao and N. Eswara Rao backed his candidature.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US