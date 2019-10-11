Successful startups receive recognition from XLr8AP

XLr8 Andhra Pradesh (XLr8AP), an initiative of the AP Innovation Society with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and The Global Innovation Lab of the University of Texas at Austin celebrated the graduation ceremony of its fifth cohort at Sunrise Tower here on Thursday.

Eleven startups pitched their business opportunity for two days to a bi-national panel of judges – from India and the US – who selected the final five that will graduate to advanced acceleration.

At the recognition event, successful startups of the cohort received a certificate of completion of the programme. The five companies which got selected include Alkholocks, which provides solution for fleet operators and individuals to monitor alcohol level of drivers, and Saif Autonomous Services LLP, the first Indian-designed robotic rescue craft capable of saving drowning people in seas, rivers, lakes and other water bodies with its hydro-dynamically designed body.

Substitute for pesticide

Crop Domain is another startup which provides a novel and eco-friendly microbial agent solution to substitute insecticide and pesticide application in modern agriculture, increase crop production by 40% and ensure higher return on investment.

AnyEMI Online Services Pvt. Ltd is an aggregator for online payment methods that provides a secured alternative channel to the financier. ANTAR Smart Homes is a startup which provides a reliable and affordable retrofit home automation product.

Each of the five companies received a special award and will have a chance to remain in the accelerator for another eight months, to receive mentoring and assistance with expanded market entry.

“I have been very impressed with both the calibre and professionalism of these entrepreneurs, and look forward to celebrating their continued success,” said Glenn Robinson, Managing Director, XLr8AP.

“XLr8AP intends to create impact in creating jobs and revenue by supporting startups through a cohort-based model,” said Vishal Khanna, Deputy Director, FICCI.