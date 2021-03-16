Subsidy for micro food processing firms

East Godavari Collector and District Food Processing Society chairman D. Muralidhar Reddy on Tuesday said that the Central government would offer 35% credit-linked subsidy to micro food processing enterprises under the five-year plan (2020-25) of the Prime Minister Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises Scheme (PMFME).

The society on Tuesday met here and discussed the potential to encourage micro food processing enterprises, offering them financial assistance for brand building, marketing and infrastructure development in the existing enterprises in the food processing sector.

Interested firms and women entrepreneurs can register for financial assistance under PMFME through the website https://pmfme.mofpi.gov.in on or before March 25.

Those interested can also get more details from the Divisional Revenue Office in the district.