‘Subsidy deal with Kia uneconomical’

Chief Secretary L.V. Subrahmanyam said on Thursday that the kind of subsidy support sought by Kia Motors for setting up its plant in Anantapur district was an uneconomical deal for the State.

“Doling out of such subsidies impose a huge burden on the government,” he commented in his speech at the State-level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) meeting here.

Mr. Subrahmanyam said too much hope should not be pinned on such “islands of industrial prosperity” as the burden on the government would increase as it gives subsidies for their survival.

He suggested that there would always be a possibility of collapse of institutions that heavily borrowed from banks, and whose books of accounts look hunky-dory.

“We do need cars to move around, mobile phones to speak and other infrastructure, but at what cost?” he wondered, stressing the need for a well-calibrated approach to support different sectors of the economy.