Subsidised schemes designed for the benefit of workers, says Annamayya District Fisheries Officer

District Fisheries Officer, S. Sushmita, said that the subsidised schemes and support programs of the Fisheries Department are designed for the benefit of the workers and their families in the Annamayya district.

Speaking to the media, Ms. Sushmita said that the department has offices at Bahuda and Pileru, with the Assistant Fisheries Office at Rajampet, and the Fisheries Development Office at Madanapalle, covering the Annamayya district. Sub-divisional offices are currently operational at Madanapalle, Sambepally, Chitvel, Nandalur, Obulavaripalle, Pullampet, Penagalur, Railway Kodur, Rajampet, and Veeraballi, she informed.

She highlighted that the key responsibilities of the department officials include fish cultivation, leasing out of ponds, issuance of licenses for fishing boats in authorised reservoirs, and facilitation of government schemes for fishing boats.

Ms. Sushmita added that there are two licensed reservoirs and 149 ponds in the district, necessitating the need for permits. Efforts to increase income through the Fisheries Department encompass the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMS) scheme, involving fish breeding and seeding in department-identified ponds, and releasing young fish in licensed reservoirs. The department is actively engaged in raising fish in licensed reservoirs and educating department workers about new schemes, she said.

She also mentioned that there are 31 fish shops in the district, supported by a fleet of 15 two-wheelers, one three-wheeler, and two four-wheelers, which create employment opportunities for drivers and labourers engaged in fish farming and transportation.

She emphasised the department’s commitment to facilitating the implementation of government schemes for fishing boats and ensuring that all department workers can benefit from them. She further urged Managing Committee members to participate in association meetings at least once every three months to ensure the smooth execution of these initiatives.

