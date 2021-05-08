Subsidised groundnut seeds to cost ₹5,208 per quintal

ANANTAPUR

08 May 2021 23:50 IST

3.17 lakh farmers in district to benefit in Anantapur

The price of the subsidised groundnut seed has been pegged at ₹5,208 per quintal, up from ₹4,710 last year, with a 40% subsidy from the government.

The original price is ₹8,680 per quintal as against last year when it was ₹7,860 and a subsidy of ₹3,472 will be given this year with the percentage of subsidy remaining unchanged.

Advertising

Advertising

Focus on downtrodden sections

Anantapur district has been allocated 2.90 lakh quintals of groundnut seed and the targeted number of farmers is 3.17 lakhs against 2.80 lakh quintals given to 2.87 lakh beneficiaries last year.

The government proposes to meet the needs of 30% of the farmers with a focus on the SC/ST and downtrodden farmers, Joint Director Agriculture Y. Ramakrishna told The Hindu.

Registration

The district has 7 lakh farmers and the area sown in 2020 kharif season was 4.82 lakh hectares. An equal size is expected to be sown this year too with seeds being distributed from May 17.

“The farmers need to register with the Rythu Bharosa Kendra from May 10 (Monday) in their village on D-Krishi App and pay the money for the required quantum of seeds according to their eligibility by providing the Aadhaar number,” Mr. Ramakrishna added.

The groundnut crop in 2020 had failed in majority of the areas due to excessive rains, but the rabi crop was good and the Agriculture Department could procure 3.25 lakh quintals till last month meeting the entire target, the Joint Director of Agriculture said.

Supply in three phases

Supply would be made in each mandal in three phases in view of the existing COVID conditions so that there was no assembling of too many farmers at the Rythu Bharosa Kendras.

Some farmers have saved the seeds from the rabi crop and will use them beyond what is given on subsidy, or buy from the market at full price.