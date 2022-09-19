 Subramanian Swamy to argue TTD case against vernacular daily

Judge rejects defendant’s objection to his appearance

A.D. Rangarajan TIRUPATI
September 19, 2022 21:16 IST

Subramanian Swamy.

BJP senior leader Subramanian Swamy will argue on behalf of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in the defamation case filed against a vernacular daily.

The case, pertaining to an alleged slanderous article in the daily attributing proselytisation to the temple management, came up for hearing at the X Additional District Judge’s court here on Monday, where the defendant’s lawyers raised objection over Mr. Swamy appearing on behalf of the TTD. The daily’s representatives argued that Mr. Swamy, a non-advocate, should not be allowed to appear under Sec. 32 of the Advocates Act. The judge, Srinivasa Sivaram, however, turned down the plea and allowed Mr. Swamy to argue on behalf of the TTD.

As the defendants sought some more time for procuring some documents, the court adjourned the case to Oct 17. Speaking to the media later, Mr. Swamy wondered as to why should the defendants express worry over the TTD rushing ahead with the case. “Instead of tendering an apology, the daily has decided to fight the case involving damages to the tune of ₹100 crore,” he said.

Mr. Swamy also spoke on the Order 11, rule 1 of CPC, saying it was being widely used abroad, but sparingly in India, which facilitated exchange of documents in original by the parties in question, thus saving valuable time.

The defendant lawyers said they would approach the High Court regarding the permission to Mr. Swamy to argue on behalf of the TTD.

