Subrahmanyam takes charge as State IMA president

N. Subrahmanyam

VISAKHAPATNAM

22 November 2020 01:06 IST

Empanel smaller hospitals in Arogyasri, govt. urged

N. Subrahmanyam, retired professor of Neuro Surgery and Chief Neuro Surgeon – King George Hospital, was sworn in as the new president of Indian Medical Association (IMA) – Andhra Pradesh branch, at the sixth annual conference of the IMA, that was held on virtual platform, here on Saturday.

Minister for Medical Health and Family Welfare Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas attended as the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Subrahmanyam requested the government to empanel smaller hospitals in Aarogyasri. He also urged the government to issue fire safety clearance to hospitals buildings that are less than 15 metres high and single window facility for all licences to be given to hospitals.

Minister of Fisheries and Animal Husbandry S. Appala Raju, MPs B.V. Satyavathi (Anakapalle) and M.V.V. Satyanarayana (Visakhapatnam), Principal Secretary, Medical Health and Family Welfare, Anil Kumar Singhal, IMA national president Rajan Sharma and IMA Secretary General R.V. Ashokan were present.

Other members elected from Vizag include M.V. Vijaya Sekhar, CWC member, L. Kalyan Prasad, Secretary of College of General Practitioners, I. Vani, Secretary Academy of Medical Specialities, and P.A. Ramani, zone vice president.