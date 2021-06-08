Submit details of ongoing projects and fund requirement, Velampalli directs officials

Minister for Endowments Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao addressing the media in Vizianagaram on Tuesday.

08 June 2021 22:59 IST

‘State govt. taking all steps for overall development of the district’

Endowments Minister and in-charge Minister of Vizianagaram district Velampalli Srinivasa Rao on Tuesday said that the State government was taking a series of steps for the overall development of the district while alleging that its progress was completely ignored by the previous government. Along with Deputy Chief Minister Pamula Pushpa Srivani and Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana, he reviewed the development of the district at the Collectorate.

Speaking on the occasion, he directed the officials to submit details of various ongoing projects and the fund requirement to take up the issue on a priority basis. Mr. Satyanarayana said that rural economy should be strengthened by extending all help to the farmers in the ensuing kharif season. He directed the officials to complete paddy procurement with regard to rabi season since many farmers were stilling facing many hurdles in selling their produce. He said that nearly 8,300 metric tonnes of paddy was yet to be procured in the district.

Ms. Pushpa Srivani expressed concern over many irregularities in disbursement of pensions. She directed the officials to conduct an inquiry and take corrective measures immediately. District Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal told the Ministers that the COVID-19 cases decreased significantly in the district.

Vizianagaram MP Bellana Chandrasekhar, Bobbili MLA Sambangi Venkata China Appala Naidu, Parvatipuram MLA Alajangi Jogarao and S.Kota MLA Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao and other legislators were present in the meeting.