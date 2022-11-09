Submit claims / objections on draft electoral rolls by December 8, says Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer

Special campaign days for the purpose will be organised on November 19 and 20, and December 3 and 4, says Mukesh Kumar Meena

Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena has invited claims and objections to the draft electoral rolls to be submitted by December 8, 2022, in order to complete the Special Summary Revision of Electoral Rolls published by the Election Commission of India (ECI) with January 1, 2023, as the qualifying date.

As per the draft rolls published on Wednesday, the total number of electors was 3,98,54,093 (male 1,97,15,614, female 2,01,34,621, and third gender 3,858).

Addressing the media at the Secretariat, Mr. Meena said the final electoral rolls would be published on January 1, 2023.

Special campaign days for submitting claims / objections would be organised on November 19 and 20, and December 3 and 4.

The Booth-Level Officer (BLO) of each polling station would be available along with the agents of political parties during the special campaign days to identify corrections and to receive applications, guide the applicants, and clear their doubts. Existing electors could submit Form-6B by furnishing their Aadhaar details.

All electors/eligible citizens who attained the age of 18 as on January 1, 2023, and those who missed enrolment on earlier occasions could file their applications for enrolment, objections and corrections from November 9 to December 8.

Applications could also be filed on http://www.nvsp.in, or through voter helpline mobile app.

The copies of draft electoral rolls would be provided to the district units of political parties, and also posted on the CEO’s website, www.ceoandhra.nic.in

A unique development of purification of rolls this year was the deletion of 10,52,326 photo similar entries / demographically similar entries, Mr. Meena added.