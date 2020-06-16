Submit applications for AUCET by July 5

The last date for submission of applications for Andhra University Common Entrance Test (AUCET) 2020 is July 5, the AU officials have announced on Tuesday.

The notification for AUCET-2020 was issued on June 4 and applications were invited from eligible candidates for admission into various arts and science courses being offered by AU.

Late fee

“The last date for submission of applications online with late fee of ₹1,000 is July 10. Hall tickets can be downloaded from the university’s website from July 25. The tentative commencement of entrance test is between August 7 to 9,” said D.A. Naidu, Director of Directorate of Admissions (DOA), AU.

The university is conducting 13 tests for admission into 27 arts and commerce courses, 42 science courses, two science courses in AUCE (A). The courses, fee structures and admission information brochure are available on the website. The examinations schedule will be uploaded to the website soon.