Subject experts give tips to students on their dream career

December 01, 2023 07:57 am | Updated 07:57 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Students listened in rapt attention as subject experts explained to them the various career options they could explore after passing out from school, at a seminar on “Career Opportunities in Law, Management and Sciences”, organised by The Hindu FIC, in collaboration with VIT-AP Amaravati, at Nalanda Vidyaniketan in Vijayawada on November 30 (Thursday).

The audience comprised Class 12 students, who are at a critical phase of their academic journey, preparing for one of the most important exams, which could determine the course of their careers. The event, was organised in collaboration with Nalanda Vidya Niketan and was aimed at helping the young learners to make informed decisions about their career path based on their interests, skills, values and personality traits that aligned with their goals and aspirations.

“Lack of knowledge and direction can lower one’s confidence and may act as a roadblock to achieving one’s career goal,” said the school principal M. Padmaja. Referring to acute skill shortages leading to skill mismatches between demand and supply in the marketplace, she said honing one’s skills should be the focus area.

Usha Seshadri, assistant professor, Marketing, at VIT-AP University School of Business, spoke at length about job opportunities after pursuing a course in Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and Bachelor of Commerce (B. Com) courses. “Many students and their parents prefer BBA to B.Com,” she said, adding that the course could help students understand the nuances of management. “You can quickly enter the corporate sector through this course,” she said.

Anindita Shome from VIT-AP School of Social Sciences and Humanities (VISH) threw light on the preparation needed to crack the UPSC examinations. Emphasising the need for an inter-disciplinary approach, she said students following this career path could associate with the many think tanks working to find solutions to the local problems.

Manimaran from the University’s School of Advanced Sciences (SAS) explained in detail about the career options related to a course in data science. “Data science is a combination of mathematics, statistics and computer science. You need to know at least a little about all the three subjects,” he said.

Professor in Law, VIT University-AP Malavika Ganta said platforms like these seminars were a boon to students and went on to explain the nitty gritty of the courses related to make a career in law.

Students had their doubts cleared in an interactive session that followed.