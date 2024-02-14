Subba Reddy’s remarks on Hyderabad as joint capital of A.P. and Telangana evoke sharp criticism from TDP

February 14, 2024 06:48 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

TDP State president K. Atchannaidu has said that YSRCP’s North Andhra region coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy’s remarks that Hyderabad should remain the joint capital of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for some more time was prompted by the concern for protection of the YSRCP leaders’ benami properties in that city.

In a press release on February 14 (Wednesday), Mr. Atchannaidu alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Mr. Subba Reddy and other ruling party leaders had benami properties worth thousands of crores of rupees in Hyderabad and across the three regions of Andhra Pradesh.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has properties costing about ₹40,000 crore in Visakhapatnam under fictitious names,” he alleged.

The Chief Minister wanted Visakhapatnam to be the Executive capital as the value of his properties in the city would skyrocket, but his plans ran aground due to court cases, the TDP leader said.

By saying that Hyderabad should be the joint capital till the development of Visakhapatnam as the Executive capital of A.P. became a reality, Mr. Subba Reddy dropped a hint that the underlying objective was to secure YSRCP leaders’ properties in Hyderabad, he alleged.

‘Jagan an opportunist’

Further, Mr. Atachannaidu said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was an opportunist who extended his support to the construction of the capital city in 30,000 acres in Amaravati and subsequently changed his tack by questioning the very purpose of building a greenfield capital, and proposing three capitals, an experiment that did not succeed anywhere in the world.

He also questioned whether Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy did not know about the fact that Hyderabad was the joint capital at the time of handing over of the A.P. government properties to Telangana on a platter.

The TDP-Jana Sena Party alliance would come to power in a couple of months and complete the construction of Amaravati, and give priority to equal development of all regions, he added.