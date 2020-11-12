Subba Reddy should quitas TTD Chairman: Varla

SVBC incident is shocking, says TDP leader

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) politburo member Varla Ramaiah on Thursday expressed concern that the spiritual pre-eminence of the Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanams (TTD) came under serious threat because of the ‘unholy practices’ of the State government.

Mr. Ramaiah demanded immediate resignation of TTD Chairman S.V. Subba Reddy considering the series of controversies that have eroded the divineness of the Seven Hills in the past 17 months. The recent incident with regard to Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel was yet another unholy incident which left devotees in a state of shock, he added.

In a statement, the TDP leader said that too much political interference was taking place in the TTD affairs ever since the YSRCP came to power. The SVBC already suffered a severe setback following the glaring error made by its former chairman. Even before it faded in the minds of people another indecent incident defamed the channel and the TTD as a whole, he said.

Mr. Ramaiah asked the TTD Chairman to take moral responsibility for the ongoing untoward incidents and put in his resignation papers. Mr. Subba Reddy has also failed to curb the rising political interference in the day-to-day affairs of the TTD administration, he said.