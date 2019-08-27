Andhra Pradesh

Subba Reddy denies any plan to shift capital

Y.V. Subba Reddy

Y.V. Subba Reddy  

‘AP government will continue to function from Amaravati’

As the controversy rages over construction of world-class capital city in Amaravati, senior YSR Congress leader and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Board Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy has maintained: “The ruling YSR Congress Party has no plan to shift the capital from Amaravati now.”

“Frittering away huge sums to build a grandiose capital is not our priority given the precarious financial position of the fledgling State. We will continue to function from Amaravati making the best use of the already created temporary infrastructure,” he said in a conversation with The Hindu.

“Our priorities are entirely different. We will focus on completing early major infrastructure projects,” explained the former MP from Ongole.

He found fault with the previous TDP government for ‘disregarding’ the suggestions' of the Sivaramakrishnan Committee which had cautioned against construction of capital closer to the river Krishna in view of threat of flooding.

