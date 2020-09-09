Sub-Registrars rattled at ‘serious warning’

A stern warning issued by government whip and Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) Chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy has left Sub-Registrars here rattled, according to sources.

The remarks made at a recent review meeting came in the wake of allegations against the Sub-Registrars of wrongdoings and taking arbitrary decisions in executing registrations and alleged indifference to the plight of the common man.

“If I commit a mistake, officials should question me. If you are unable to render honest service, you can take a transfer and go elsewhere,” Mr. Bhaskar Reddy said, adding that corrupt officers should keep in mind the stigma that their family members will face if it is proven that they are taking bribes.

The Chandragiri MLA also expressed his reservations over most officials continuing to patronise document writers as their ‘agents’ and encouraging a parallel setup at the registration offices. “While the government is bent on ensuring transparency and accountability in all transactions, you are hard to be tamed,” he fumed at the meeting, citing several instances brought to his notice in the form of complaints.