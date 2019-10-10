Sub-Registrar’s office raided by ACB

The sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted surprise raids at the Sub-Registrar’s office at Madhurawada on Wednesday and reportedly found around ₹1.05 lakh of unaccounted cash.

According to ACB sources, a few employees were allegedly resorting to corruption by employing private persons and document writers during the registrations.

The officials said that one Krishna, allegedly appointed by the the office staff, was collecting bribes from people for registration of properties.

Report to be submitted

Sources said that the ACB officials would submit a report to the government on the alleged corruption at the earliest.