Sub-Registrar’s office raided by ACB

The sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted surprise raids at the Sub-Registrar’s office at Madhurawada on Wednesday and reportedly found around ₹1.05 lakh of unaccounted cash.
According to ACB sources, a few employees were allegedly resorting to corruption by employing private persons and document writers during the registrations.
The officials said that one Krishna, allegedly appointed by the the office staff, was collecting bribes from people for registration of properties.
Report to be submitted
Sources said that the ACB officials would submit a report to the government on the alleged corruption at the earliest.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Zero advertisements
Enjoy reading our articles without intrusion from advertisements.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.