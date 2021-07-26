Sub-registrar offices struggle to enforce COVID protocols

VIZIANAGARAM

26 July 2021 22:49 IST

Visitors turning up in large numbers without wearing masks

Officials are struggling to enforce COVID protocols at sub-registrar offices in the district, where visitors are turning up in large numbers without wearing masks or following physical distancing.

Buyers and sellers of land, real estate brokers, and document writers are crowding offices every day. Only some of them are seen wearing masks and using hand sanitisers. Physical distancing is almost non-existent in the sub-registrar offices.

A majority of the staff of sub-registrar offices have been infected by COVID-19 in the past, and had to spend a lot of money on treatment. For instance, seven employees of Dasannapeta-Vizianagaram sub-registrar office were affected by COVID-19 during the second wave.

Advertising

Advertising

A similar situation prevailed at sub-registrar offices of Cantonment-Vizianagaram, Parvatipuram, Bobbili, Saluru and other places.

Banners put up

“We are unable to control the public despite repeated announcements through loudspeakers stressing the importance of following COVID protocols. We have also put up banners but in vain. We are unable to spare extra employees to control the public as almost all are busy with designated work right from morning to late night,” said S. Mohana Rao, sub-registrar of Vizianagaram.

All the sub-registrars brought their grievance to the notice of District Registrar M. Srujana who in turn requested the Collector and Superintendent of Police to take necessary action to control the public at sub-registrar offices.

‘Allocate guards’

“Employees are scared of discharging their duties due the continuous presence of a large number of people in the offices. They will work in a confident manner only when they can be assured of their safety. We requested higher authorities for allocation of guards who can allow buyers and sellers only when their presence is required,” she told The Hindu over phone.

Real estate consultant M. Ramgopal said that the property buyers and sellers were also putting themselves at risk if they failed to understand the importance COVID-19 protocols.

“Staying closely for hours together will certainly lead to a renewed spread of the virus. That is why we are calling them into the office only when their signature is needed on the documents,” he said.