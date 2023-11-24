Sub-registrar goes missing during ACB searches in Andhra Pradesh’s Puttaparthi

November 24, 2023 06:30 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - PUTTAPARTHI

A sub-registrar of Bukkapatnam mandal reportedly went missing during searches carried out by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials at his office on Wednesday night.

According to sources, the sub-registrar, Srinivasulu Naik, was caught red-handed while he was accepting a bribe of ₹10,000 from a farmer from Puttaparthi mandal. The farmer wanted to register a newly purchased property in his name, for which the official had allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹50,000.

The farmer subsequently approached the ACB officials on Wednesday. A trap was laid for the sub-registrar, who asked the farmer to hand over the bribe to a document writer. After Mr. Srinivasulu received the cash, the ACB team caught him red-handed.

During the searches that ensued at the office, a break was given for dinner. During this time, the sub-registrar went missing, the ACB officials said. A search is on for Mr. Srinivasulu.

