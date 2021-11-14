Sub-inspector’s wife dies, two children hurt in road mishap in East Godavari

The incident happened when Mr. Satyanarayana's family was on the way to visit Annavaram temple from Vijayawada

A 40-year-old woman on November 14 died on the spot while three of her family members survived with minor injuries as a car in which they were traveling plunged into the paddy fields under Gandepalli police limits in East Godavari district. The incident occurred at around 3.30 a.m.

The deceased has been identified as Koduri Saroja, wife of K. Satyanarayana, sub-inspector of Suryaraopet police station in Vijayawada city.

The incident happened when Mr. Satyanarayana's family was on the way to visit Annavaram temple from Vijayawada.

Gandepalli sub-inspector B. Tirupati Rao said the car plunged into paddy fields reportedly after the driver attempted to avoid hitting a dog on the road.

“Ms. Saroja died on the spot. Her two children and the driver survived with minor injuries and are being treated in a nearby hospital”, said SI Tirupati Rao.

The dead body has been sent to the government hospital for post-mortem. The police registered a case and the investigation is on.