Sub-inspector, two constables suspended on corruption charges in Bapatla district

November 11, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

A sub-inspector and two constables of the Tsundur police station in Bapatla district have been suspended for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹45,000. They were caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) a couple of days ago.

Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal in a statement on Saturday said the department initiated action against the three officials — Sub-Inspector B. Bharath Kumar and constables Dara Kranti Kumar and Garikapati Ravindra — and placed them under suspension. The three are accused of accepting the bribe from the complainant.

He warned that severe action would be taken against errant police officers and encouraged citizens to lodge a complaint against any government employee, including police personnel, if they demand bribe in exchange for their service.

