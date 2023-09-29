ADVERTISEMENT

Sub-Inspector of police becomes Deputy Collector in Andhra Pradesh, lauded

September 29, 2023 06:00 am | Updated September 28, 2023 11:29 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

K. Swaathi, a Sub-Inspector of police in Tirupati district who has been selected as a Deputy Collector.

K. Swaathi, a Sub-Inspector of police in Tirupati, received a fitting farewell from the department on Thursday after she clinched the eighth rank in State-level in the Group-I examinations held recently and was selected a Deputy Collector.

Born in Guravanahalli near Hindupur in Sri Satya Sai District, Ms. Swaathi completed M.Sc. Chemistry at Sri Venkateswara University and got selected in an SI test in 2017.

After finishing her training, the 2018-batch officer got posted as a probationary Sub-Inspector in Tiruchanur and was then shifted to Gajulamandyam to serve as Station House Officer. She was then posted at Srikalahasti Two Town police station as Sub-Inspector before getting inducted into the Special Branch.

She went on long leave in 2021 and prepared for Group-I examinations, which she cracked recently. Ms. Swaathi is currently a trainee Deputy Collector in Guntur. She is married to Mahesh, a software engineer from Ongole.

At the farewell function organised by the department, Superintendent of Police P. Parameswara Reddy gave her the relieving orders and felicitated the couple.

Additional superintendents of police Venkat Rao (admin), J. Kulasekhar (law and order). B.H. Vimala Kumari (crime) lauded her for her perseverance.

