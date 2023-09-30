ADVERTISEMENT

Sub-Inspector of Nallapadu in Guntur district lands in ACB net

September 30, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

SI demanded ₹50,000 from the complainant for not registering a case against him

The Hindu Bureau

Sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday caught a sub-inspector of police of Nallapadu in Guntur district while he was allegedly taking ₹40,000 as bribe.

According to ACB, the complainant, Vasantham Lakshmi Narayana of Jayanthi Nagar in Guntur, reportedly had a quarrel with his neighbour, who then lodged a complaint with the Nallapadu police against him and two of his family members. The sub-inspector, Katta Venkataiah, allegedly demanded ₹50,000 from Mr. Lakshmi Narayana for not registering a case and to avoid further action on him.

The SI allegedly took ₹10,000 a couple of days ago and was harassing Mr. Lakshmi Narayana for giving him the remaining amount. Following this, Mr. Lakshmi Narayana approached ACB.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Subsequently, Guntur range ACB officers caught the SI while he was taking ₹40,000 at his residence at Bhavaninagar in Guntur.

Surveyor trapped

In another case, ACB in Prakasam district trapped Kanigiri mandal surveyor while he was allegedly taking ₹30,000 as bribe to survey a parcel of land belonging to a villager from Guravarajupeta. The surveyor, Allam Ranga Swamy, had allegedly demanded ₹50,000 from the complainant. He would be arrested and produced before an ACB special court, ACB said in a release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US