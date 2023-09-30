Sub-Inspector of Nallapadu in Guntur district lands in ACB net

September 30, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday caught a sub-inspector of police of Nallapadu in Guntur district while he was allegedly taking ₹40,000 as bribe.

According to ACB, the complainant, Vasantham Lakshmi Narayana of Jayanthi Nagar in Guntur, reportedly had a quarrel with his neighbour, who then lodged a complaint with the Nallapadu police against him and two of his family members. The sub-inspector, Katta Venkataiah, allegedly demanded ₹50,000 from Mr. Lakshmi Narayana for not registering a case and to avoid further action on him.

The SI allegedly took ₹10,000 a couple of days ago and was harassing Mr. Lakshmi Narayana for giving him the remaining amount. Following this, Mr. Lakshmi Narayana approached ACB.

Subsequently, Guntur range ACB officers caught the SI while he was taking ₹40,000 at his residence at Bhavaninagar in Guntur.

Surveyor trapped

In another case, ACB in Prakasam district trapped Kanigiri mandal surveyor while he was allegedly taking ₹30,000 as bribe to survey a parcel of land belonging to a villager from Guravarajupeta. The surveyor, Allam Ranga Swamy, had allegedly demanded ₹50,000 from the complainant. He would be arrested and produced before an ACB special court, ACB said in a release.

